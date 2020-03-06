Jan. 10, 1957 - March 2, 2020 Mary Ewing passed away on March 2, 2020. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Dorsey-Keatts Chapel. Dorsey-Keatts Waco Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Ewing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries