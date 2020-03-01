Layla EvettsMarch 6, 2013 - Feb. 27, 2020Surrounded by a host of family and friends, Layla Grace Evetts ran into the arms of Jesus in whom she put all of her faith and trust on February 27, 2020. She was born on March 6, 2013 in Waco, Tx to Corey Evetts and Amanda Perry.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 2, at Mountain Valley funeral Home. Service at Hillco Civic Center, 1000 Files Street, Itasca, TX 76055. Burial at Union Hill Cemetery, 912 Conveyor Drive, Joshua, Texas 76058.
