Kenneth A. EvansFebruary 12, 1943 - November 1, 2018Kenneth Aaron Evans, 75, of Waco, passed away Thursday, November 1, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery, Waco. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 5, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

