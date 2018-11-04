Kenneth A. EvansFebruary 12, 1943 - November 1, 2018Kenneth Aaron Evans, 75, of Waco, passed away Thursday, November 1, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery, Waco. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 5, at the funeral home.Kenneth was born, February 12, 1943, to Joe and Irene Evans in Waco, TX. He worked as a buyer and merchandiser for Goldstein-Migel, Leon's Cinderella, and Cox's. While working at Goldstein-Migel, he met Pamela Eckols. They were married in 1975 and began a 43 year journey together. They enjoyed traveling, especially going on their annual trips to Padre Island.Before Kenneth retired he owned and operated Jenkins Radiator and Auto Service. After retirement, Kenneth loved to fish and work in his garden, either tending to the roses or feeding apples to the rabbits that came to his yard daily. Above everything, Kenneth loved his family and he cherished his grandchildren. He was very much loved and will be greatly missed.Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Irene Evans; and an infant son, Kenneth Aaron Evans, Jr.Kenneth is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pam Evans; children, Deborah Evans Wilson and husband, Scott, and Lindsay Evans Moore; brother, Billy Joe Evans and wife, Linda; sister, Annette Herbert and husband, Dennis; four grandchildren, Chaseny Evans, Camaron Wilson, Christian Moore, and Sebastian Moore; along with nieces, nephews and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
