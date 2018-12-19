Debra EvansFebruary 6, 1957 - December 17, 2018Debra Lynn Evans, 61, of Waco, passed away Monday, December 17, 2018. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 22, at First Baptist Church Woodway. A visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 21, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.A full obituary will be forthcoming.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

