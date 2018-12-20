Debra EvansFeb 6, 1957 - Dec 17, 2018Debra Lynn Evans, 61, passed away after a long illness, on Monday, December 17, 2018. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 22, at First Woodway Baptist Church with Dr. Grant Kaul officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 21 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Deby was born February 6, 1957 to George and Allete Feather in Harlingen, Texas. She graduated from Rantoul Township High School, in Rantoul, Illinois in 1975 and Baylor University in 1979. She taught fourth grade in Aldine and Wichita Falls, Texas. She taught sixth grade in Waco, Texas and special education in Bruceville-Eddy and Midway school districts. She finished her teaching career as a kindergarten teacher at Spring Valley Elementary in Midway. She married Wes Evans in Wichita Falls in 1988.Besides her love of teaching children, faith and family were the two most important aspects of Deby's life. Growing up the eldest daughter of an Air Force officer, she was always active in a Baptist church in whatever city her family settled. Her final church home before she became ill was First Woodway Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, helped with children's choirs and Girls in Action, and assisted her husband, Wes, teaching various Sunday school classes. Since she moved frequently as a child, she was close to her sisters, always knowing she had permanent companions and support as she worked to make new friends in cities across the country and globe. She was caring and compassionate, always ready to assist those in need in her church and school. She was fun loving with a sense of humor that was both sharp and dry. She enjoyed playing the piano, skiing and Baylor Bears football.She is survived by her parents, George and Allete Feather; her husband of thirty years, Wes; son, Sam Evans; sisters, Donna Hinton and her husband, Jesse, Darlene West and husband, Greg, and Deanna Lashley and husband, Todd; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.The family invites you to leave a message on our guest book at GraceGardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
