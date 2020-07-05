Beverly L. Evans June 16, 1940 - July 1, 2020 Beverly Lucille Evans, 80, of Axtell, passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020, at Providence Hospice Unit. There will be a private family memorial. Beverly was born June 16, 1940, in Eagan, Tennessee. She married William Evans on September 10, 1954, in Greenfield, Indiana. She was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother. She owned and operated Bev's Country Kitchen before retiring. She enjoyed fishing boating and anything outdoors. Beverly was preceded in death by her spouse, William Evans; her parents; two sisters; three brothers. Survivors include daughters, Darlieh Steinman and husband, Don, of Phoenix, AZ, Sherri Dysinger of Waco, TX, William I Evans Jr. and wife, Shelley, of Austin, TX, Debbie Dorsey and husband, Jimmy, of Durham, NC, David Evans of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Diana, Denise and husband, Steve, Wayne and his wife, Lisa, Shaun and his wife, Zorida, Nathan and fiancée, Hutton, Hannah, Mary, Victoria, Trey and his wife, Jenny, and eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Providence Hospice team and in-house unit for their excellent care. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.

