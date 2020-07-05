Beverly L. Evans June 16, 1940 - July 1, 2020 Beverly Lucille Evans, 80, of Axtell, passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020, at Providence Hospice Unit. There will be a private family memorial. Beverly was born June 16, 1940, in Eagan, Tennessee. She married William Evans on September 10, 1954, in Greenfield, Indiana. She was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother. She owned and operated Bev's Country Kitchen before retiring. She enjoyed fishing boating and anything outdoors. Beverly was preceded in death by her spouse, William Evans; her parents; two sisters; three brothers. Survivors include daughters, Darlieh Steinman and husband, Don, of Phoenix, AZ, Sherri Dysinger of Waco, TX, William I Evans Jr. and wife, Shelley, of Austin, TX, Debbie Dorsey and husband, Jimmy, of Durham, NC, David Evans of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Diana, Denise and husband, Steve, Wayne and his wife, Lisa, Shaun and his wife, Zorida, Nathan and fiancée, Hutton, Hannah, Mary, Victoria, Trey and his wife, Jenny, and eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Providence Hospice team and in-house unit for their excellent care. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Police: Mother left three young children alone in disorderly home
-
Hewitt police find 171 grams of crack, make arrest
-
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County; 'clusters' of infection seen
-
Webb vs. web: Waco doctor debunks COVID-19 conspiracy theories, tries to build trust
-
Lorena PD: Man arrested in choking assault on woman, threats to witnesses
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.