Betty Jo Evans
April 25, 1931 - May 1, 2019
On Wednesday, May 1, 2019 Betty Jo Stewart Evans (Joby), 88, longtime resident of Waco passed away peacefully in her sleep in the morning hours at St. Catherine’s.
Funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park officiated by James Knight.
Betty was born to Orvin and Blanchard Stewart on April 25, 1931 in Haynesville, LA, later she moved to Delhi, LA where she met and fell in love at 17 years old with Robert Raymond Evans (Ray). They wed May 14, 1948 in Delhi, LA and were married 64 years before he left in Jesus’ arms. They moved to Waco in 1953 and Betty often talked about coming to Texas was the best thing that happened to her, she loved Texas.
Betty was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. For years she collected a large library of cookbooks. She loved to travel, shop and try out new restaurants she would see listed in the Texas Monthly.
Proceeded in death by her loving husband and soulmate Robert, “Ray” Evans; parents, Blanchard and Orvin Stewart; brothers, Howard, W.L. “Mud” Stewart; and grandson-in-law, Darryl Shehperd.
Survived by her children, Robert “Bobby” Evans of China Spring, Peggy Evans of Las Colinas, Barbara Paulsen and husband, Larry of Fairfield and Patricia McMichael of Waco; grandchildren, Ben Paulsen, wife, Katie of Spring, Leigh Haley, husband, Brandon of Euless, Michelle Bonner, husband, Jason of Waco; Great-grandchildren, Case Paulsen, CJ Haley, Brady Haley, Andre Shepherd, Malachi Bonner and Mia Bonner; long time neighbors (like family) Marina, Juan Gonzales; and their children, Adrian, Susana Strother and family, also Alese West.
She is also survived by her sister, Verbie Sumrall of Baton Rouge, LA; brother, Oscar Stewart, wife, Flora; and nephew, Shelton all of Godley, TX.
Betty loved Willie Nelson, Elvis and Chris Ledoux. She was the best mother a family could ask for and we are going to miss her.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the CNA’s and Nurses at St. Catherine’s where Betty was a resident for the last 7 years.
