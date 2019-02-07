Gwendolyn Evans-BellNov. 22, 1952 - Jan. 31, 2019Gwendolyn F. Evans-Bell entered into this life on November 22, 1952, and departed this earthly life on January 31, 2019. Wake will be held from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019. Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, both services will be held at Golden Gate Funeral Home.Golden Gate Funeral HomeFort Worth, TX 76119(817) 478-9555Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

