J. Kendall EthridgeJune 10, 1942 - Aug. 22, 2019J. Kendall Ethridge of Waco, Texas, passed away at home August 22, 2019, at the age of 77. The family will receive visitors 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch Bailey Funeral Home. There will be no funeral.He was born June 10, 1942, to Dixie and John Ethridge in Nashville, Tennessee. He attended Cone High School and the University of Tennessee. He married Linda Ruth Harrell on March 27, 1965. He worked as an engineer for Boeing in Florida for three years during the space race. He moved to Memphis in 1970 to pursue his medical training; graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1974; did residency training at the Campbell Clinic in Memphis; and co-founded Waco Orthopedic Clinic in 1979 with his good friend, Gary Becker. He was a well-respected member of Waco's medical community throughout his career, retiring in 2011.He had a lifelong love for the outdoors. He took hunting and fishing trips throughout Texas and further afield while introducing many people, including all of his sons, to the pleasure of time spent in nature. He spent many happy days tending cattle on his ranch in Bosque County and training his beloved hunting dogs.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Ethridge; son and daughter-in-law, J.K. Ethridge, Jr., and Tina; son, Frank Ethridge; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Maria Ethridge; five grandchildren; sister, Helen Neal; sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Ed Sexton; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Ruby Ethridge; and 10 nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Teenager arrested, accused of raping girl
-
Two Waco ISD trustees voice concern with superintendent pick
-
Girl's mother testifies she caught husband leaving daughter's bedroom
-
Robinson man gets life in prison without parole in sexual abuse of stepdaughter
-
Marlin police chief under criminal investigation kills himself
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.