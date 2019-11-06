LaKeshia Lynette EstelleMay 1, 1981 - Oct. 29, 2019LaKeshia Estelle, 38, went home to be with the Lord October 29, 2019.Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, at Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E Herring Ave in Waco. Burial will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Viewing will be available from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.LaKeshia was born May 1, 1981, to Ocie Lee and Dora Lee Estelle in Waco. She attended Connally schools and graduated in 1999. She earned her associates degree in Mental Health from McLennan Community College. LaKeshia was employed at the Department of Veterans Affairs and worked at the 1st party building.LaKeshia was always willing to help people and made an impact on everyone's life she came in contact with. She will be truly missed for her kindness, beautiful smile and her sense of humor.She was preceded in death by her father, Ocie Lee Estelle.LaKeshia leaves to cherish her memory to her mother, Mrs. Dora Lee Estelle of Waco; children, Steven W. Thompson, Jr., Shyzerie Thompson, and Tay'rel Thompson all of Waco; brother, Johnny Estelle and wife, Ana, of Corpus Christi; husband, Damon Hutson of Waco; aunts, Mabel Manuel and husband, Harold, and Gloria Estelle both of Waco; godfather, Arthur Woodson of Waco; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
