Alvin EstelleMay 24, 1956 - Oct.1, 2019Reverend Alvin Estelle, husband of Gloria Estelle, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
