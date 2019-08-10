Tony Padilla EspinozaApril 8, 1944 - August 6, 2019Mr. Tony Padilla Espinoza, 75, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Waco, Texas. A memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 12, 2019, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Tony was born April 8, 1944 to Chris and Antonia (Padilla) Espinoza in Waco, Texas. He worked for many years as a carpet layer. Tony married the love of his life, Anita Trevino Flores on January 25, 1972 in Waco. They celebrated 47 years together. He enjoyed play pool, watching boxing, and especially spending time with his family. Tony was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Pete Espinoza.Survivors include his loving wife, Anita Flores Espinoza of Waco; daughters, Marsela Bass and husband, Tony of Bruceville-Eddy, Cindy Flores and husband, Ruben of Lacy Lakeview, Chris Espinoza of Waco; son, Tony Espinoza, Jr. and Elizabeth Cervantes of Waco; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Christina Ramon and husband, Manuel of Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

