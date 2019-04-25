George R. EskewSept. 7, 1948 - April 19, 2019George R. Eskew of Hewitt, passed away Friday morning, April 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr. with The Rev. Roy Marshall officiating. Interment, Air Force Honors, will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday in the chapel Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Mr. Eskew was born Sept. 7, 1948, in Jena, Louisiana, the son of the late George Willard and Rita Imelda (Eubanks) Eskew where he was a 1967 graduate of Jena High school. He continued his education at North Western State University in Louisiana. On August 21, 1969, he entered to serve his country in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge May 6, 1975. On August 15, 1981, he married the former Trudy Ann Chasson in Jena, Louisiana. For over fifteen years, George was branch manager of Sam's Club in Waco. Throughout his life, he enjoyed collecting guns and was a member of the National Rifle Association. He was an avid Midway Panther Football supporter, having not missed a home game in twenty-nine years.Survivors include his wife, Trudy; two daughters, Jennifer Smith and husband, Clint, Ashlie Hurt and husband, Bobby; three sisters, Gerry Eskew, Sandra Benningfieled, Jane Terrell and husband, Tommy; grandchildren, Gage Smith, Riley Smith, Cooper Smith, Brayden Hurt and Alex Hurt.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com through this site you are encouraged to leave condolences and fond memories.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.