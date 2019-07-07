Belle ErwinJan. 31, 1926 - June 27, 2019Belle Erwin, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, 93, left this life peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard, with Pastor Tommy Pophin officiating. Interment will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery between Hubbard and Dawson. Belle will lie in state from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, in Belle Hall at Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington.Belle was born January 31, 1926, at Mount Calm to W.M. Kimbrell and Eva Sheets Kimbrell. She was a bible scholar and dedicated many hours to First Baptist Church, Bellmead. Belle loved her family, church friends and neighbors and was always available to help them out any way she could. The grandchildren could count on her for support, prayers and help without "telling mom and dad".Belle was preceded in death by her husband, "WC"; son, Bill; brothers, Donnie, Kenneth and Lonnie; and sisters, Katie, Margaret and Maudine.Survivors include daughter, Cindy Reiter and husband, Ed; son, Doug Erwin and wife, Melissa; brothers, Johnny Kimbrell and Tommy Kimbrell; sister, Ann Doan; six grandchildren, Bari Etheredge, Damon Jamieson, Dustin Erwin, Luke Pilgrim, Brent Reiter, and Troy Reiter; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Belle at either www.wadefamilyfuneralhome.com or www.wadefuneralhome.net.Arrangments by Wade Family Funeral Home, Arlington and Wade Funeral Home, Hubbard.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.