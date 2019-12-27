Ca'Ziah Zane' ErvinOct. 18, 2006 - Dec. 19, 2019Ca'Ziah Zane' Ervin passed away December 19, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 28, at Carver Park B. C. Burial will follow at Doris Miller Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ca Ervin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries