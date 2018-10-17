Ruth B. EricksonOct. 4, 1926 - Oct. 14, 2018Ruth Belle Walkup Erickson, age 92, passed away October 14, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 19, 2018, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, October 18, 2018, at OakCrest Funeral Home in Waco.Born near Nara Visa, NM, October 4, 1926, to Roy C. Walkup and Belle Ida Griffith Walkup, Ruth moved to Marionville, MO in 1936.She worked as a telegrapher for the Frisco Railroad for two years, where she met her husband, George M. Erickson. They married on February 6, 1944 in Richland, MO, and moved from Springfield, MO, to Sherman, TX, in 1949.While her children were young, she was active in church and PTA and led a group of Camp Fire Girls. She shared an interest in Amateur (Ham) Radio with her husband.In 1988, Ruth retired from Baylor University Moody Library, where she worked for twenty-three years.Ruth was active in the Henry Downs Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a former member of the Central Texas Genealogy Society, served as Secretary/Treasurer of the local chapter of National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees (NARVE) for 20 years, and was a member of FUMC.After Ruth retired she enjoyed genealogy, computers, traveling, spending time with grandchildren, and caring for George.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George M. Erickson in 2012.Ruth is survived by two daughters, Georgina Eileen Bright and husband, David Lee Bright of Harrisburg, NC, and Margaret A. Erickson; three granddaughters, Sarah Bright and husband, Christopher Patterson of Chicago, Angela Popernack and husband, Paul of Prince Frederick, Maryland, and Shelley; and three great-grandchildren, Devon Bright-Patterson, Asher Popernack, and Tabitha Belle Popernack.The family expresses their gratitude to all of the support from the community.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
