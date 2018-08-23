Billy D. ErckSept. 24, 1934 - Aug. 20, 2018Billy D. Erck, 83, of Waco, passed away, Monday, August 20, 2018. Funeral services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 25, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 24, at the funeral home.Bill was born at the old Providence Hospital in Waco, September 24, 1934, to Alfred and Estelle (Isensee) Erck. He attended Waco Public Schools, West Jr. High and later Waco Tech, 4C Business College and the National School of Business.On February 24, 1953, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He was a Sgt in the 3rd Division. He received the Good Conduct medal, the National Defense medal and Sharpshooter medal. After his military service, Bill worked at Tom Padgitt Co., Prudential Life Insurance Company, Towne Services Moving Company and later Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Retail Store Division from where he retired after 26 years of service.Bill was active in his community, volunteering for the Waco Police Department (his heroes) for over 12 years, where he was chosen Volunteer of the Year in 2004, Citizens On Patrol with the Waco Police Department, Providence Hospital and the Waco VA hospital. He was also a life member of the American Legion Post 121, a Marine Corps League life member, part of the McLennan County Veterans Association, and the Central Texas Horseshoe Pitching Association.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Merritt; niece, Sherry McCartney; and his first cousin whom he loved like a brother, Gene Bergemann.He is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Karen Bruner Erck; children, James David Erck, Steven Erck, and Terri Geisler and husband, Gerald; nephew, Jerry Merritt and wife, Kelly; in-laws, Vivian and Minor Helm and Tina and Bob Deiterman; his grandchildren, who will deeply miss their "Bully Bill", Jordan Malone, Montana and Cheyenne Townsley, and Garrett and Shelbi Geisler; and great grandchildren, Kaston and Kruz Malone.Pallbearers will Stephen Drews, J.R. Price, Henry Gonzales, Woodrow Heldreth, Gerald Geisler, and Garrett Geisler.The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to the staff at Providence Hospice and NP Jean Herzog.Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Hospice or Marine Corps League Heart of Texas Detachment #975.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
