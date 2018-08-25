Billy D. ErckSept. 24, 1934 - Aug. 20, 2018Due to unforeseen circumstances, the funeral service scheduled today at 11 a.m., has been relocated to Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

