David Harlon EppsJuly 9, 1951 - June 14, 2019David Harlon Epps, 67, of Lorena, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, Friday, June 14, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with Pastors Marvin Donnell, Stewart Huey and Tom Warnock officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 17, at the funeral home. Online Guest Book at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.