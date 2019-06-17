David Harlon EppsJuly 9, 1951 - June 14, 2019David Harlon Epps, 67, of Lorena, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, Friday, June 14, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home 3124 Robinson Dr., with Pastors Marvin Donnell, Stewart Huey and Tom Warnock officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 17, at the funeral home. David was born July 9, 1951 to Magarette Yarbrough and Cecil Epps in Waco, Texas. He attended University High School and then joined the Navy in 1969. David was a master electrician who owned Dave Epps Electric for ten years. He then worked at Star Electric and Dan Peters Electric before retiring from Hensel Electric as a master electrician.He was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles. David was a member of Christian Motorcycle Association. He loved to shoot guns and reloaded the majority of his ammunition for himself as well as friends and family. David was a member of the Faith Temple Baptist Church, where he was involved in singing and with the praise team. He donated many of his hours to building and working on the church. He loved being "Paw Paw" to his grandchildren.David was preceded in death by his mom, Margarette Smith; father, Cecil Epps; brothers, Wayne January and George January, Sr.; and sister, Sandy Reneau.He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Carol Epps of Robinson; son, David Epps and wife, Sherry; daughter, Tabitha Giustiniani and husband, Joe; daughter, Jennifer Cogburn and husband, Brad; daughter, Jessica Collins and husband, Jon; step-son, Joshua Lehmann and wife, Niki; 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and sister, Paula Owen and husband, Tom.The family would like to thank Providence Hospital and the team at Providence Hospice for their wonderful care of David.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
