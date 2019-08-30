Billy EntropJune 16, 1935 - Aug. 28, 2019Billy R Entrop, 84, of Chilton, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in a Temple Hospital. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, in the Westphalia Parish Hall with the Rev. Edwin Kagoo officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Westphalia.Mr. Entrop was born June 16, 1935 in Westphalia to Anton and Helen Hoelscher Entrop. He married Joyce Rummel on February 7, 1959 and served in the US Army in Korea. He worked as a Waco Fireman for 23 years and later as a dozier operator, tractor mechanic and saddle maker. He was a member of the Church of the Visitation.Survivors include in wife, Joyce Entrop of Chilton; two daughters, Debra Greger and husband, Nick of Lott, and Janice Luna and husband, Robert of Robinson; three brothers, Alvin Entrop of Rogers, Gerald Entrop of Amarillo, and Lee Entrop of Florida; three sisters, Edna Spivey of Westphalia, Lucille Reeves and Betty Jean Wellen both of Friendswood; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Building Fund for the new Church of the Visitation in Westphalia or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lott.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
