James EngluttFeb. 7, 1992 - Sept. 26, 2018James Dwight Englutt, age 26, Veteran commits suicide after being discharged from the Army three weeks earlier. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Monday, October 1, for James Englutt, of Hewitt, Texas, at the Valley Mills Cemetery under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center with full military honors. For full obituary go to www.fossfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.