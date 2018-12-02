Arlen EngerFebruary 25, 1948 - November 30, 2018Arlen "Buddy" Enger, 70, of Clifton passed away Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 at Clifton Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Boggy Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.