Mildred EngelbrechtMay 8, 1930 - Dec. 27, 2018Mildred Ann (Quebe) Engelbrecht of McGregor passed away Thursday night, Dec. 27, 2018, at the age of 88. Visitation will be 9 to 10 A.M. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 503 S. Tyler with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 A.M. Pastor Chris Farrow will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Paul Memorial Park in Crawford.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.