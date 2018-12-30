Mildred EngelbrechtMay 8, 1930 - Dec. 27, 2018Mildred Ann (Quebe) Engelbrecht of McGregor passed away Thursday night, Dec. 27, 2018, at the age of 88. Visitation will be 9 to 10 A.M. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 503 S. Tyler, with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 A.M. Pastor Chris Farrow will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Paul Memorial Park in Crawford.Mrs. Engelbrecht was born May 8, 1930, in McGregor, Texas, the daughter of the late Henry Adolph and Bertha Henrietta (Vahrenkamp) Quebe. She was a 1947 graduate of McGregor High School. On June 23, 1951, she married Louis Engelbrecht in Fort Worth, Texas and embarked on a long life of service with him in the US Air Force, stationed both overseas and stateside. She obtained her real estate license during one of their assignments, selling homes in University Hills for Ben Carpenter's master planned development, now known as Las Colinas of Irving.After they retired from the military, she returned to her family home and Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor and continued to remain active as a volunteer for the American Red Cross, and the Central Texas Chapter of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers. She was a member of the Nu Pi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, McGregor Garden Club and on the Board of Directors of McGregor United Fund. She also enjoyed gardening, painting, cooking, collecting cookbooks from all of her travels, assisting her husband on the family farm and spending time with her family.Also preceding her in death was a sister, Hazel Weiss Welch.She is survived by her loving husband, Louis; a son, Darrell Engelbrecht and wife, Scherry of DeSoto; a daughter, Debbie Cowan and husband Chick of Dallas; a sister Helen Wiethorn of McGregor; a brother-in-law, Clarence Engelbrecht and wife, Marlene of Crawford; a sister-in-law, Frances Bieber of DeSoto; five grandchildren, Brett Shank, Bradley Engelbrecht, Adam Engelbrecht, Stephen Brim and Sean Brim; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.For those desiring, the family has suggested Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 156, McGregor, Texas 76657, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com for condolences and fond memories.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
