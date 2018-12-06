Jean EndersFeb. 7, 1933 - Dec. 4, 2018Jean Carroll Enders, age 85, of West, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at in Waco. Funeral service will be at 10 am, Saturday, December 8, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Garden of Memory in Hillsboro. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, December 7, at the funeral home.Jean was born February 7, 1933, in Abbott, the daughter of Chester and Ruby (Love) Carroll. She was a 1950 graduate of Abbott High School. On December 8, 1951, she was united in marriage to John Paul Enders in Hillsboro. John Paul preceded her in death on June 16, 2018. Jean was a homemaker and Mother. She was the co-owner of Hickey Flower Shop in Hillsboro for many years and also worked for several other florist, including Flowers and Things in West. Jean was a member of First United Methodist Church of West. She was also a member of Order of the Eastern Star Lodge #980 in Bellmead and a former member of the Daughters of the Nile. She enjoyed flower gardening, watching college football and all other sports. She especially loved spending time with her family.Jean was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim Enders; and sisters, Patsy Carroll and Kathryn Young.Survivors include her son, Gary Enders of West; several nieces including, Shannon Villars and husband, Matthew, of Houston, Shelley Ivers and husband, Bradley, of Conroe, and Sandra Edens and husband, Keith, of Hillsboro; several nephews; many grand nieces and nephews including, Amanda Ivers and Drew Villars; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 411 W. Pine St., West, TX 76691 or to Providence Hospice Place, 6700 Sanger Ave., Waco, TX 76710. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
