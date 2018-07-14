Frank W. EndersAug. 21, 1928 - July 11, 2018Frank W. Enders, 89, of Woodway, Texas, passed away, July 11, 2018, at the Waco VA Hospital. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, followed by a military service at 11 a.m., with Rev. Paul Krupicka officiating. Burial at Rosemound Cemetery will be private.Frank was born, August 21, 1928, in Penelope, Texas in the same house his father was born. His father was F. B. Enders and his mother was Ella M. Enders of Abbeville, Louisiana. Frank was the youngest son of 13 siblings. Frank joined the U.S. Army in July of 1946 and returned to Waco with an honorable discharge.Frank left Waco when he was 22 years old with $25 he borrowed from his older brother, Irvin Enders. He headed to Hollywood to become a star, but a drunk driver in west Texas ended his dream. He returned to Houston, Texas and met his wife, Elwanda Haley. They were married in 1950 and became loving parents to Linda Gail. He began working long hours to give his wife and daughter all of the opportunities that he didn't receive. He worked hard, saved his money and worked his way up to success from machinist, real estate developer to trucking company owner. His wife of 40 years passed away in 1989, the same year he moved back to his beloved Waco. Frank had a heart as big as Texas and bought and created Prairie Hill Raceway in Prairie Hill, Texas for enjoyment of the community.Survivors include his daughter, Dr. Linda Enders Honeycutt; and his sisters, Emma Brinkman, Ruth Polanski and Ruth Stratton.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
