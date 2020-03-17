Betty Ender
Dec. 30, 1947 - March 13, 2020
Betty Ender, 72, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by her family after a 16 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Wednesday March 18, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 Washington Ave, Waco, TX, with the Rev. Joseph Francis Geleney as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West, TX. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Betty was born December 30, 1947, in West, TX, to Charlie and Ida Cinek Dolezal. She married Carl Butch Ender June 11, 1966. He preceded her in death in June 2014. Betty worked as a rural postal worker for 33 years, retiring in 2014. She also worked for the Waco Tribune Herald from 1974 until 1987 delivering papers. She and Butch moved to Golinda, TX, in 1966, and built their home and farm where she loved raising cows. Betty had a green thumb and loved tending to her flower garden, especially her roses. She enjoyed cooking large meals for her family.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 48 years; her parents; and sister, Dorothy Dolezal. She is survived by her children, Douglas Ender, Michelle Asquith, and Janice Hodgson and husband, Jack; brother, Eugene Dolezal; grandchildren, Ashley Asquith, Joe Asquith; great-grandchildren, Allie, Ares, Ezra, Noah; her step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; along with many other family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Talukdar, nurse, Andrea, and staff; and to Providence Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road, Waco, TX, 76706. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
