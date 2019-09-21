Brent EltingAug. 30, 1949 - Sept. 18, 2019Brent Elting passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. The family has decided to honor Brent's wishes to not have a funeral service.He was born August 30, 1949, in Vallejo, California, to Alfred and Mary Elting.He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Steven Elting.He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Elting; his brother, Scott Elting; Brent's daughters, Sherri Allen and her husband, Neil, and De Beougher; sons, William Elting and wife, Jennifer, Brandon Elting, and Aaron Elting and wife, Shannon; also, Leslie Elting and Inda Elting; 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; father-in-law, Joe Carter and wife, Betty, several brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews and all their precious children.A special thanks to Brent's home healthcare nurse, Zee; the 4th floor nurses at Providence Hospital and the Providence Hospice nurses, Cindy & Chelle, who helped to make Brent's transition from this world so peaceful.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Providence Hospice Care.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

