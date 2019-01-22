David A. ElmoreSept. 29. 1947 - Jan. 13, 2019David Arthur Elmore passed away peacefully on January 13, 2019, at the age of 71, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 29, 1947 in Corsicana and lived his entire life as a proud Texan, a wonderful husband, and dedicated father.David was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Helen Elmore; and older brother, Charles Elmore.He is survived by Hazel Elmore, his beloved wife of 51 years; daughter, Dr. Lori Baker and husband, Dr. Erich Baker; son, Scott Elmore and wife, Angela Elmore; brothers, Jim Elmore and Ricky Elmore; and sisters, Linda Rozell and Liz King. He was also the adoring grandfather to four grandsons, Tyler Elmore, Tristen Baker, Jude Baker, and Keaton Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews that he cherished.A private family ceremony will be officiated by Dr. Darin Davis at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th Street, Waco, Texas.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
