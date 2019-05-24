Loretta EllisonSept. 18, 1943 - May 16, 2019Mrs. Loretta Ellison passed away May 16, 2019 in Fort Hood. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in McGregor. Burial will be in McGregor City Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

