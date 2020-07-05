Gerald Ellison Oct. 21, 1948 - June 23, 2020 Gerald Wayne Ellison, age 71, of Pidcoke, passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at a Temple hospital. Services will be at a later date. Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with arrangements. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
