Shirley EllisDecember 23, 1943 - November 24, 2018Shirley Ann Ellis, 74, of Bellmead, passed away November 24, 2018 in Colorado. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 6, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 5, at Bellmead funeral home.

