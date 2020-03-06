October 3, 1955 - March 4, 2020 Pamela Jane Ellis, 64, of Eddy, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and close friends. A time of remembrance and visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway. Pam was born October 3, 1955, to Milton "Snooks" and Nadine Johnson in Marlin, Texas. She was the youngest of three girls. Pam is a life long resident of Eddy, Texas, graduating from Bruceville-Eddy High School in 1974. She met the love of her life, Danny Ellis, and they married in 1973. They had one daughter, Hollie. Pam was a long time employee of Bruceville-Eddy ISD, retiring after 32 years of service. She touched many lives during her time there. Pam loved to sing, and church singing was her favorite. She was very crafty, she even owned a flower shop for a time, and often made wreaths and bows for her friends at Christmas. Pam enjoyed planning events, and was an amazing hostess and decorator. Her greatest blessing and joy was her granddaughter, Hannah, whom she cherished and loved with all her heart. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 46 years, Danny; daughter, Hollie Moffett; granddaughter, Hannah Moffett and her father, Brad; sisters, Linda Schreiber and husband, John, JoAnn Crocker and husband, Jerry; nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank those who had a hand in her care and comfort. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bruceville-Eddy Ex Student Association.
