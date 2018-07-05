Marco EllisDec. 8, 1978 - June 28, 2018Marco LaGene Ellis, passed away, Thursday, June 28, 2018, while working in Florida following a fatal asthma attack.Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Axtell Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 6, 2018, at the funeral home.Marco was born, December 8, 1978, in Temple, Texas, to Earl Jay Sr. and Martha Lou (Turpin) Ellis.He attended Moody High School and was a truck driver for Salem Carriers for several years. Marco loved to dance but his greatest joy was spending time with his children.He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, James and Lillie Turpin and Roy and Hazel Ellis; sister, Kassandra Ellis Bragg; and brother, Gary Ellis.Survivors include his daughter, Cheyenne Brittany King of Axtell; sons, Jacob Logan Ellis of Belton, Tristan Lane Lee of Axtell, and Aidan Nathaniel Lee of Axtell; the mother of his children, Dede Lee of Axtell; step-mother, Betty K. Ellis; brothers, Earl Jay Ellis Jr. and wife, Emily, Rory Glenn Ellis and wife, Minnie and James Wayne Pitts Jr.; sisters, Dawn Armstreet Johnson and Vicky Jay Olson; and many nieces and nephews.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.