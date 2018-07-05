Marco EllisDec. 8, 1978 - June 28, 2018Marco LaGene Ellis, passed away, Thursday, June 28, 2018, while working in Florida following a fatal asthma attack.Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Axtell Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 6, 2018, at the funeral home.Marco was born, December 8, 1978, in Temple, Texas, to Earl Jay Sr. and Martha Lou (Turpin) Ellis.He attended Moody High School and was a truck driver for Salem Carriers for several years. Marco loved to dance but his greatest joy was spending time with his children.He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, James and Lillie Turpin and Roy and Hazel Ellis; sister, Kassandra Ellis Bragg; and brother, Gary Ellis.Survivors include his daughter, Cheyenne Brittany King of Axtell; sons, Jacob Logan Ellis of Belton, Tristan Lane Lee of Axtell, and Aidan Nathaniel Lee of Axtell; the mother of his children, Dede Lee of Axtell; step-mother, Betty K. Ellis; brothers, Earl Jay Ellis Jr. and wife, Emily, Rory Glenn Ellis and wife, Minnie and James Wayne Pitts Jr.; sisters, Dawn Armstreet Johnson and Vicky Jay Olson; and many nieces and nephews.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

