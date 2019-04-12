Eleanor Grace EllisFeb. 22, 2019 - April 10, 2019Eleanor "Ellie" Grace Ellis went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple. Funeral services will take place 9:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, at Antioch Community Church in Waco, Texas. A graveside service will follow at Oakland Memorial Cemetery in Terrell, Texas.Ellie was a true miracle. Born with a rare disorder called Skeletal Dysplasia on February 22, 2019, doctors were not sure if she would make it through the first night. She astounded everyone, bringing six weeks and five days of joy to loved ones and the NICU. Ellie's name means light, which describes her perfectly, as we've seen thousands of people from all over the world join together in prayer, love and support for one special girl.Ellie was preceded in death by cousin, Edgar Kuban.She is survived by her parents, Sammy and Laura Ellis; brother, Camden; sister, Tatum; grandparents, Bob and Debbie Ellis of Hillsboro, and William and Shirley Kuban of Terrell; five aunts, Michelle, Kim, Heather, Dallas, and Laura; five uncles, Stephen, Shawn, Jimmy, Matt, and Mark; and many loving cousins.Memorials can be made in honor of Ellie Ellis to the Ronald McDonald House Charities - Temple TX (http://www.rmhc-temple.org/) and/or Antioch Kids Min (https://antiochcc.ccbchurch.com/goto/giving).The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
