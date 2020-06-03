George A. Elliott, Jr.
Aug. 26, 1933 - June 1, 2020
George A. Elliott, Jr., 86, of Waco, husband of Elaine Elliott, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence. Services are pending at OakCrest Funeral Home. Share a memory and sign the Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
