Dr. George A. Elliott. Jr.
August 26, 1933 - June 1, 2020
Dr. George A. Elliott, Jr., passed peacefully from this earth on June 1, 2020, with his family at his side. A rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, June 5, led by Deacon Greg George, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Visitation will follow from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 6, conducted by Fr. Edwin Kagoo, at OakCrest Funeral Home with burial following at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas.
Dr. Elliott was born August 26, 1933, in Camden, Arkansas. He attended Fairview schools and worked at Hurley's Printing Company in Camden, Arkansas, prior to moving to Pasadena, Texas, and graduating from high school. He then attended Midwestern University on a band scholarship. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956, deploying to Korea, toward the end of the Korean War.
George returned to Camden to again work at Hurley's and resume his college studies. His lifelong friend and co-worker, Bob Posey, convinced George to move to Texas to attend Sam Houston State University, where he majored in Printing Management. While there, he also earned his Master's Degree in Business Administration, taught college courses and attended Texas A & M University, where he earned his Doctoral Degree in Educational Administration.
After teaching at Sam Houston State University, he moved to Waco, Texas, to serve at Texas State Technical College (TSTC). During his many years at TSTC, he served as print shop director, professor, department chair and division director.
He enjoyed his students and his close friends at TSTC including Ray Sancton, Jim Newton, David White, Bob Davis, Bill Cox, and Gene Rejcek. He retired from TSTC in 1998. He then enjoyed his full-time hobby, reading. Prior to TSTC/Waco, Sam Houston State University provided more lifelong relationships for Dr Elliott. He met and married Elaine Ann Slott of New Waverly, Texas. He also met another lifelong friend, Ed McCaskill of Texas City, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his beloved brothers, James Elliott and Wyley Jack Elliott; his mother, Adele Mathews and stepfather, Newton Mathews; his father, George A Elliott and stepmother, Clidell Elliott; his nephew David Elliott; his great-niece, Sydney Galway; and his friend, Bobby Posey.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Slott Elliott of Waco; daughters, Rachel Nix and her husband, Wayne Nix, of East Camden, AR, Rebecca Tucker and husband, Bill Tucker, of Waco, and Robin Elliott of Waco. He is also survived by his baby brother, Lawrence Elliott and wife, Frances, of Harmony Grove, AR; brother, Billy Bob Elliott of Troup, TX; and stepbrother, Bobby Mathews and wife, Brenda, of Camden, AR; sisters-in-law, Judy Elliott of Magnolia, AR, and Betty Leamons of Camden, AR; brother-in-law, Gerald Slott and wife, Schanette Slott, of New Waverly, TX; and close cousins, Tommy Belk and wife, Alma Ruth, Steve Belk and wife, Judy.
Additional family members and friends include his grandchildren, David Nix and wife, Becky, Katie Nix Ratzburg and husband, Carl, Georgeanna Tucker and Houston Tucker; his great-grandson, Gavin Elliott Ratzburg; his nieces and nephews, Stephen Elliott and wife, Kim, Kathy Daniels and husband, Ricky, Jay Elliott and wife, Lisa, Beth Galway and husband, Dan, Mike Elliott and wife, Donna, Joshua Slott and wife, Tracey, and Jacob Slott and wife, Holly.
He also is survived by his great friend, "Uncle" Ed McCaskill and his wife, Merle.
The family wishes to thank David and Becky Nix for their compassionate, dedicated care to George in his final months, Bill Tucker for his care and assistance in many ways, Margaret Waff, David and Kathy White, Texas Home Health, and Nurse Maegan and Dr Patrick Partin and the staff at Bellmead Scott & White Clinic for their wonderful care of their husband, father, grandfather and friend.
For those wishing to honor George with a memorial, donations may be made to Heart of Texas Industries, 312 So 4th St, Waco, TX 76701, Attn: Thomas Willis/Dayhab Program, Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School, 2102 N 23rd, Waco, TX 76708, or Arkansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial, PO Box 56470, Little Rock, AR 72215.
Share a memory with his family, sign the Guest Book, and watch his Memorial Video at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.