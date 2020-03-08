April 26, 1934 - March 3, 2020 Pat Elias was born in Evanston, Illinois on April 26, 1934, to parents Lawrence and Mae Doetsch. Pat graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelor of Arts in speech and hearing therapy. Pat met the love of her life, Erwin Elias, at Marquette University. Erv and Pat were married on June 30, 1956 and remained each other's closest companions until Erv's death in 2002. Erv and Pat lived in Waco, Texas for several decades where Erv taught at Baylor Law School and Pat pursued her speech therapy career and took classes at Baylor University towards a Masters in Gerontology. In her last years Pat fought bravely against multiple cancers and dementia, never losing that certain impish charm that we so fondly recall and continually serving her family, friends, and church. Pat was a devoted Christian who sought the best for those around her and attributed her faith to a life well lived. Pat's ever curious nature made her the best mother and grandmother, participating in games, activities, and movie watching with her daughter, Liz, and grandchildren, Jenny, Jackie, and Tommy. Pat will be greatly missed. Pat is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Liz and Tom Davis; her grandchildren, Jennifer Brower, Jacqueline Reidy, and Tommy Davis; her great-grandchildren, Olivia Brower, August Brower, and Hayes Reidy; her sister Phyllis Coulam, and many nieces and nephews. Pat's preferred charities are St. Judes, Christ the King Church (Dallas), and the Erwin and Patricia Elias Scholarship at Baylor Law School. A private graveside service to be held at 10:30 a.m., March 12, at Sparkman Hillcrest Cemetery, followed by a reception in the Sparkman Hillcrest funeral home.
