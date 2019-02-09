Tommy R. EldersOct. 20, 1943 - Feb. 5, 2019Tommy R. Elders, 75, of West, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Waco.Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Mausoleum at Waco Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, with a funeral service following immediately after at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Wayne Blackshear officiating.Tommy was born in Coushatta, LA, to James and Patricia Elders on October 20, 1943. He went to school at Connally High School in Waco. He graduated with an Associate's Degree from Texas State Technical College. He worked as an Auto Body Repairman and a Dental Lab Technician before retiring with a disability from the United States Postal Service after 19 years of honorable service. He was a veteran and served four years as a Sergeant in the Air Force. He was awarded The Air Force Commendation Medal for his time in Vietnam. As described in his award, he received the honor for "his exemplary performance and attention to detail...which contributed immeasurably to the success and effectiveness of his unit's mission".Tommy absolutely loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and worked tirelessly on his properties through the years to create a beautiful and bountiful environment where wild animals could live and thrive. He was an expert marksman and could often hit targets others could barely see. In his later years he laid down his rifle and was happiest watching deer, rabbits, foxes, roadrunners play and run around the land surrounding his home.He also loved to play golf and had a large group of buddies who played on Sundays for many, many years. Some of those men have played together since their youth on the once thriving local Connally Public Golf Course.Tommy prided himself on seeing the world through the eyes of a 14 year old boy, (and acting accordingly) especially when it came to pranks. He got lots of mileage and laughs out of his placement of fake snakes (some motorized), worms, spiders and tales of scorpions in the air vents, the sofa, wherever a guest in his house might be sitting. He recently shared his talent of putting a leash on a live scorpion as a new "pet" for his grandchildren.Tommy was a devoted, loyal and hardworking Father, Grandfather, friend, playing-partner, jokester, and a character that no one fortunate enough to be in his circle will ever forget.Tommy was preceded in death by his father, James A. Elders; mother, Patricia Reese Elders; and brother, James A. Elders, Jr.Tommy, is survived by his son, Tommy R. "Skip" Elders, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Shannon R. Elders; grandson, Tommy R. Elders, III; granddaughter, Kennedy R. Elders.Pallbearers will be: Mike Williams, Ron Warhol, Brent Lumus, Tom Dulus, RT Thornton and Gary Ryan. Honorary Pallbearers: Ross Thornton, III and Tommy Reese Elders, IIIThe family requests Memorials in lieu of flowers. Memorials may given to: Texas Wildlife Association Foundation, 3660 Thousand Oaks, Suite 126 San Antonio, TX 78247.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
