Janith Jenson ElbertDec. 11, 1939 - Aug. 28, 2019Visitation for Janith Jenson Elbert will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Norse, with burial in the Norse Cemetery.Janith was born in Cranfills Gap and was a proud member of the Class of 57 at Waco High. Janith is survived by her husband, Doug Elbert; brother, Randy Jenson; two sons, Paul Anderton and David Anderton and wife, Debbie Anderton; daughter, Sharon Trimble; and grandsons, Clinton Trimble, Carter Anderton, Case Anderton and Cooper Anderton.

