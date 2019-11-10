Douglas Philip ElbertAug. 15, 1934 - Nov. 8, 2019Douglas Philip Elbert, 85, of Woodway passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. His family will hold a private service at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Norse, Texas. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

Load entries