Helen D. EickenhorstAug. 1, 1941 - July 27, 2018It is with deep sadness that the family of Helen Dale Eickenhorst announces her passing due to natural causes on July 27, 2018, at the age of 76.She will be lovingly remembered by her eldest son, Bruce Carter; daughte,r Deborah Carter; son, Bryan Butler and wife, Robyn Butler. Helen will also be remembered by her four grandchildren.Visitation services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 6, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at All Faiths Funeral Home, 8507 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78753.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

