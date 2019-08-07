Barbara EhrlichJune 20, 1935 - July 27, 2019Barbara Bray Ehrlich, 84, passed away July 27, 2019 in central Texas, with family by her side.Born Barbara Felton Bray on June 20, 1935 in Waco, Texas to Herman Wendell and Lydia (Sally) Ottilia Bray (née Bickel). Barbara graduated Waco High School in 1953 and attended Baylor University until her marriage in late 1954. Having raised two sons with her husband of 23-years, Weldon Ray O'Neal (d. 2006), and a career as Senior Buyer for Career Girl, Barbara moved to El Paso, Texas in 1980, where she owned and operated an engineering firm with her then-husband M. Fontaine Bunnell until his passing in 1988. While in El Paso, she also worked at Baxter Converters, until she retired from work in 1989, and in 1993, moved to Ruidoso with her then husband Melvin A. Ehrlich (d. 1999). Barbara enjoyed being a member of the Alto Lakes Golf & Country Club and the Cree Meadows community, participating in many clubs and activities. She was engaged to Jack Stuart Menendez until his death in 2013.Barbara will be remembered for many of her exceptional qualities, her wonderful sense of humor and her kindness and generosity to others.Barbara is survived by her sons, Michael Weldon O'Neal and wife, Jylaine, and Patrick Bailey O'Neal and wife, Tina; sister, Saundra Henderson; nephews, Jeffrey and Benjamin Henderson; niece, Melissa Thompson; and numerous extended family members.Interment is at the family cemetery, Harris Creek Cemetery, McGregor, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
