Cotton EhlersOct. 21, 1943 - Oct. 8, 2019Cotton Ehlers passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Monday, October 14, at Skyvue Funeral Home, Mansfield, TX. Graveside service will be at 11 am, Tuesday, October 15, at St. John's Cemetery, Otto, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

