Rosie Lee Edwards

Feb. 17, 1929 - June 12, 2020

Rosie Edwards passed away June 12, 2020. Live streaming will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, on New Mt. Olive B.C. Facebook page. Burial will follow at Doris Miller. Viewing will be 12:00 to 5:00 p.m., Thursday. Mask required.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosie Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries