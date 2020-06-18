Rosie Lee Edwards
Feb. 17, 1929 - June 12, 2020
Rosie Edwards passed away June 12, 2020. Live streaming will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, on New Mt. Olive B.C. Facebook page. Burial will follow at Doris Miller. Viewing will be 12:00 to 5:00 p.m., Thursday. Mask required.
