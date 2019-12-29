Peggy L. EdwardsApril 9, 1936 - Dec. 27, 2019Friday morning, December 27, 2019, Peggy Laverne Murphy Edwards placed her hand in her Savior's hand and softly, peacefully stepped into Paradise. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, December 31, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey, followed by graveside services at Waco Memorial Park. Family visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Monday, December 30, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Peggy was born on April 9, 1936 to M.M. "Pud" and Eva Newton Murphy in Van Zandt County. Educated at Loraine High School, Peggy graduated from Van High School in 1954 after her family returned to East Texas. She remained active with the Loraine Ex Students Association and cherished her lifelong high school friends. On May14, 1955, Peggy married Billy Dean Edwards of Grand Saline. Bill and Peggy shared a beautiful love that was admired and appreciated by everyone who met them.Peggy was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her daughter, granddaughters, and great-granddaughters embracing every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Granny. She had a vibrant personality and always made people around her smile. In her time with us, Peggy taught us the importance of family, friends, commitment, and unconditional love.Everyone she met was appreciated as a friend to be showered with her precious kindness and stories. A gifted storyteller, writer, reader, and artist, Peggy left many gifts of her creativity.Peggy will be deeply missed.She was preceded in death by her parents, M.M. and Eva Murphy; brothers, Bud, Jay, and Garland Murphy; and sisters, Helen Savage and Polly Smith.She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Billy Dean Edwards of Waco; daughter, Donna Edwards McKethan and husband, Mark of Waco; granddaughters, Amanda McKethan of Waco, Alicia McKethan Danforth and husband, A. J. and their daughters, Lillian, Madeline, and Imogen of McKinney; sisters, Hazel Maynard, Patsy Bishop; and brother, Hayward Murphy; sister-in-laws, Nell Edwards Latta and Sharon Brown Murphy; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.In light of her respect and admiration for President Jimmy Carter, memorials should be made to Habitat for Humanity of Waco. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Dec 31
Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
10:00AM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
