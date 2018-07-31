Marie EdwardsMarch 20, 1925 - July 29, 2018Marie Edwards, 93, of Oglesby, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at the Funeral Home.Mrs. Edwards was born on March 20, 1925 to Luther David King and Maggie L. (Smith) King, in Oglesby, Texas. She grew up in Oglesby and graduated from Oglesby High School in 1942. Marie married Joe Ben Edwards on July 19, 1946 and they were happily married for 59 years. After many years of service, in several elementary schools, Marie retired from McGregor Elementary where she served as librarian. Marie loved gardening, birds, especially hummingbirds, researching genealogy, garage sales, and most of all, her family.Marie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and twin brothers, Sonny and Bill King.Survivors include son, Bennie "Bo" Edwards and wife, Jill; daughters, Debbie Beechly, Betty Miller; grandchildren, John Edwards and wife, Cassandra, Zachariah Miller, Amity Miller, and husband, Bryan, Brittany Beechly, Chad Beechly; great-grandson, Jacob Edwards; sisters, Frances Cowart, Jessie "Bebe" Penton, Katie Rockwood; sister-in-law, Sandra King; and numerous nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.