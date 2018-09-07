Joe EdwardsDec. 9, 1931 - Sept. 1, 2018Joe Madison Edwards Jr., 86, passed away, September 1, 2018, while living in Waco at the Arbor House. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 8, at First Baptist Church, Marlin, Texas. The Rev. Mark Newton and Mark Collins will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, September 7, also at the First Baptist Church.Joe Madison Edwards was born, December 9, 1931, in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from Marlin High School, Joe attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas on a basketball scholarship where he met his wife of 66 years, Dorothy "Pud" Aline Easley Edwards.His first job was with Lone Star Gas in Marlin, Mart and Mesquite, Texas. From 1962 to 1968, Joe worked for 1st National Bank of Mesquite. In 1968, Joe and his family moved back to Marlin to run the Western Auto Store with his mother and father until they retired and did so until 2016, when it ceased operation after 75 years.Throughout his life, Joe served his church, First Baptist in countless ways—as member and as a Deacon, serving as chairman of the deacons and leading many church leadership committees including pastor search committees throughout the years. Joe was involved in many other church and community activities including Lion's club, Chamber of Commerce, Marlin Bulldog Quarterback Club and the Baylor Bear Foundation. He loved playing golf especially with his golfing companion of over 50 years Cotton Lindloff. He enjoyed and supported Baylor sports and his hometown Marlin Bulldogs. He was loved by many because he loved and cared for many, whether it was his Western Auto employees and customers, fellow church members, Marlin residents, friends and family.Survivors include his wife, Pud Edwards of Marlin, Texas; brother, Robert E. Edwards and wife, Susan; children, Sam Edwards and wife, Georgia, of San Angelo, Texas, Lis Edwards Buchwald and husband, Trip, of Colleyville, Texas, Dottie Edwards Collins and husband, Mark, of Houston, Texas, Britt Edwards and wife, Jennifer, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Samuel Edwards and wife, Crystal, Britt Buchwald and wife, Jenny, Barrett Buchwald and wife, Amanda, Elisabeth Buchwald McMullan and husband, Dave, Haley Collins Thomas and husband, Jackson, Luke Collins and wife, Lisa, Hannah Collins Hines and husband, Brian, Britt Edwards, Madison Edwards, Amanda, and Aaron Ramsdell; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Edwards, Beckett Buchwald, Bennett and Cailin Buchwald, Hadley McMullan, and Ella and Gia Thomas.He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Mae Edwards and grandson Alex Edwards.The family would like to thank all of Joe's caretakers at Arbor House, who so lovingly cared for him the past 16 months. Their kindness and patience were such a blessing to him and his family and was appreciated more than they will ever know.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to 1st Baptist Church, Marlin or Boys and Girls Club of Marlin or the charity of their choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
